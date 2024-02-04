SZA & Phoebe Bridgers Win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy

SZA & Phoebe Bridgers have won the 2024 Grammy for best pop dup/group performance for their track "Ghost in the Machine". The pair most notably won the award over Taylor Swift, who was nominated for her track "Karma", which featured Ice Spice. "Holy sh-t THANK YOU @phoebe_bridgers!!!I F-CKING LOVE YOU B-TCH !! 🥹😩Thank you to @RecordingAcad!!!!!!! I’m so grateful 🥹🙏🏾 and thank you to every producer on this record especially rob and Carter 🥹🫡🫶🏾 love u gang . WE GOT ONE !! 🤞🏾😭," SZA wrote on X after the award was announced. "Ghost in the Machine" peaked at No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Aside from Swift and Spice, SZA and Bridgers have several other big-name contenders for the award. Miley Cyrus had been nominated for her track "A Thousand Miles" with Brandi Carlisle. Lana Del Rey was nominated for her track "Candy Necklace" featuring Jon Batiste. Furthermore, Billie Ellish, who won for her song on the Barbie soundtrack, was nominated for her feature on Labrinth's "Never Felt So Alone".

Meanwhile, Drake recently hit up SZA to try and get her to release her long-teased track, "Joni". Drizzy posted a picture of SZA's published snippet on Soundcloud to his Instagram. "My [goat emoji], pls drop this," Drake added to the image. The song, first teased in 2020 during a Rolling Stone interview, has been partially released as a minute-long snippet online. The trap beat is written from the perspective of Joni Mitchell, the iconic folk musician. It's unclear whether Drake's endorsement will see the song finally come to light.

Meanwhile, SZA is at the top of her music game right now. As 2023 ended, "Snooze", from her 2022 album SOS, was the only single to spend appear on every Billboard Hot 100 chart of the year. "I’m so grateful to everyone in this comment section that streamed and supported me!! GOD BLESS YOU! Thank you so much," SZA wrote in response to the news.

