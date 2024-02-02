SZA Performs An Unreleased Song During Her Apple Music Live

The song has fans once again discussing "LANA."

SZA's collaboration with Apple Music has made for headline news all week. It started when she did a Q&A where she answered numerous questions from her fans. One particular question got quite a bit of attention. The fan posed a question about whether or not she was working on a collab with pop-punk band Paramore. She made a song on her album SOS called "F2F" which saw her embracing a pop-punk style and fans have been begging for more. That's why they were so excited when she said "yes" when asked if she's got a song coming up with the "Ain't It Fun" rockers.

But it was an entirely different unreleased song making waves today. That's because she gave fans a treat during the actual live performance part of her Apple Music collab. It starts as a slower ballad-type song before erupting with excess instrumentation similar to "Gone Girl." The song has fans online buzzing about the fact that she's working on new music. Many are still looking forward to LANA, the deluxe version of her album SOS. Check out the video of her performing the new song below.

SZA Unpacks An Unreleased Song

SZA first started teasing LANA last year when she confirmed the name of the project. But after the initial announcement news started to slow down. At least until earlier this week when she popped up for a surprise performance. She joined Isaiah Rashad on stage for a duet during his Cilvia Demo 10th anniversary show.

During the show, they passed out flyers making a major announcement for the entire Top Dawg Entertainment label. They confirmed that nearly every single artist on their roster and even some currently un-confirmed new artists will be releasing new projects this year. What do you think of the new unreleased song SZA played during her Apple Music Live show? Do you think LANA will be coming out anytime soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

