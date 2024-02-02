SZA Reveals Which Of Her Songs Are Associated With Each Zodiac Sign

SZA is no stranger to discussing the zodiac signs, which ones she likes, and how their shifting alignment affects her. In fact, she's one of the definitive astrology girls in popular music and often gets asked about it in interviews and online by fans. That was the case during another recent interview when she was asked which of her songs correlated with what signs. The answers she gave have her fans debating and some are even left offended by the choices.

Most of the songs she chose are from her newest album SOS with the exception of two from her 2017 album CTRL. CTRL opener "Supermodel" is her pick for Sagittarius while the Travis Scott-featuring cut "Love Galore" is assigned to Libras. Some of the most unique and standout tracks on SOS pop up on SZA's list. The pop-punk flavored "F2F" is perfectly matched with Aries. The Phoebe Bridgers-featuring "Ghost In The Machine" turns up as her official Aquarius anthem. "Gone Girl" represents both Taurus and Virgo. But the most attention-grabbing choice was to not even give an answer for the Cancer sign. Check out her full list below.

SZA's Songs As The Zodiac Signs

Earlier this week SZA surprised fans by popping up at Isaiah Rashad's Cilvia Demo 10th anniversary show in LA. The two performed a duet while on stage together, but that wasn't the only thing that grabbed fans' attention that night. There was also a flyer leaked from the event that revealed Top Dawg Entertainment plans on releasing new projects from all of their artists this year.

For SZA, many fans assume that means LANA. She first announced the deluxe edition of SOS last year but news has been slow since. Earlier today the first of those projects was officially confirmed when they announced Schoolboy Q's new album. What do you think of SZA's selections of which of her songs align with each zodiac sign? Do you agree with her choice for your sign? Let us know in the comment section below.

