Ctrl
- Original ContentSZA Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The HitmakerExplore SZA's net worth in 2024, her rise to stardom, album success, live performances, and collaborations that contributed to it.By Jake Skudder
- SongsSZA Showcased Her Raw Talent On The "CTRL" Opener "Supermodel"SZA delivered a classic with "CTRL."By Alexander Cole
- MusicSZA Reveals Which Of Her Songs Are Associated With Each Zodiac SignThere were some controversial choices, especially for Cancers.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsSZA Gave Us A Classic Hit With "Drew Barrymore""CTRL" turns six years old.By Alexander Cole