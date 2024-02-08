SZA Showcased Her Raw Talent On The "CTRL" Opener "Supermodel"

Prior to the release of her album CTRL, SZA was someone who was certainly making interesting R&B music. The early stages of her career were a grind, but she eventually broke through. Overall, CTRL is seen as a modern-day classic, and for good reason. At 14 tracks, it is a concise record packed with hits and personal stories that will strike a chord. One could look at songs like "Drew Barrymore" and "20 Something" to understand exactly what we mean. However, it is "Supermodel" that has ultimately stuck with us all this time.

"Supermodel" is the opening track on the record, and it is a heart-shattering introduction that leaves the listener is awe of a few things. Firstly, those dissonant guitar chords are gorgeous and completely out of left field. Secondly, SZA's voice is heavenly and unique, creating a combination that captures your attention. Lastly, the lyrics are personal and at times salacious. It feels like SZA is pulling you into the pages of her diary. We get simultaneous feelings of shame and shameless that contrast perfectly.

Read More: SZA's "SOS" Becomes Longest Running #1 R&B Album

SZA Has Blossomed Into A Superstar

These inner conflicts show up all throughout SZA's music. She has no issues being vulnerable with the listener, even if it leads to people judging her taste or even her actions. These are songwriting risks that SZA takes with her to S.O.S., an album that was robbed of an Album of the Year award at the Grammys. While "Supermodel" may not be the biggest hit on this project, it is certainly the most powerful.

Let us know your thoughts on CTRL, in the comments section below. What is your favorite song from this album? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Quotable Lyrics:

Leave me lonely for prettier women

You know I need too much attention for shit like that

You know you wrong for shit like that

I could be your supermodel if you believe

If you see it in me, see it in me, see it in me

Read More: What Is SZA's Best-Selling Album?