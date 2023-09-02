Countless Celebrities Step Out For Beyonce’s First LA “Renaissance” Stop

Beyonce recently brought her “Renaissance” world tour to LA, performing at the SoFi Stadium Friday night. The songstress was greeted by a plethora of celebrity guests, there to take in the music and celebrate Bey. DJ Khaled also opened the show, bringing along various peers who took the stage. Fans got the chance to see performances from Coi Leray, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, and more.

The crowd was flooded with icons. Keke Palmer, LeBron James, Tracee Ellis Ross, and many more were spotted in attendance. It’s clear that everybody brought their fashion A game to the stadium that night, flexing their various looks on social media. Issa Rae showed out, rocking a mirrored crop top and matching mini skirt. She shimmied for the Gram, calling her look “Yoncé Chrome.” Gabrielle Union also broke necks, sporting a sheer, sleeveless gown with a hood. She paired the look with some reflective undergarments, tying everything together with a pair of silver platform heels.

Attendees Bring Their A Game For Beyonce’s “Renaissance” Tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also photographed at the show, enjoying their view from a private box. Markle stayed true to the flashy theme with a sparkly silver skirt and white tank, while Harry wore a simple grey blazer and some cream-colored pants. Beyonce’s former Destiny’s Child groupmate, Kelly Rowland, also grabbed the attention of social media users. She showcased a reflective molded top, pairing it with a silver puffer and pants.

Beyonce’s also set to perform in LA tonight (September 2), and Monday. The tour is scheduled to run until the beginning of October, with shows in Seattle, Houston, New Orleans, and more. Check out some of the celebrity guests in attendance at Beyonce’s first LA “Renaissance” show below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

Celebrities At Beyonce’s LA “Renaissance” Show

Pedro Pascal reacts to seeing Beyoncé perform live at the Renaissance World Tour:



"I’m f*cking dying!" pic.twitter.com/8Nm62D82vV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 2, 2023

BLACKPINK’s Lisa attended Beyoncé’s 'Renaissance World Tour.' pic.twitter.com/OeU8Kjak2F — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 1, 2023

Offset pays homage to Michael Jackson once again performing “Ric Flair Drip” at Beyoncé’s Renaissance world Tour stop tonight in Inglewood, California pic.twitter.com/gbhhTOsCC1 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) September 2, 2023

