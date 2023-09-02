Countless Celebrities Step Out For Beyonce’s First LA “Renaissance” Stop

Several familiar faces brought their A game to Beyonce’s first “Renaissance” show in LA.

BYCaroline Fisher
Countless Celebrities Step Out For Beyonce’s First LA “Renaissance” Stop

Beyonce recently brought her “Renaissance” world tour to LA, performing at the SoFi Stadium Friday night. The songstress was greeted by a plethora of celebrity guests, there to take in the music and celebrate Bey. DJ Khaled also opened the show, bringing along various peers who took the stage. Fans got the chance to see performances from Coi Leray, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, and more.

The crowd was flooded with icons. Keke Palmer, LeBron James, Tracee Ellis Ross, and many more were spotted in attendance. It’s clear that everybody brought their fashion A game to the stadium that night, flexing their various looks on social media. Issa Rae showed out, rocking a mirrored crop top and matching mini skirt. She shimmied for the Gram, calling her look “Yoncé Chrome.” Gabrielle Union also broke necks, sporting a sheer, sleeveless gown with a hood. She paired the look with some reflective undergarments, tying everything together with a pair of silver platform heels.

Read More: 2 Chainz, Offset, Coi Leray, And More Join DJ Khaled To Open Beyonce’s First “RENAISSANCE” LA Show

Attendees Bring Their A Game For Beyonce’s “Renaissance” Tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also photographed at the show, enjoying their view from a private box. Markle stayed true to the flashy theme with a sparkly silver skirt and white tank, while Harry wore a simple grey blazer and some cream-colored pants. Beyonce’s former Destiny’s Child groupmate, Kelly Rowland, also grabbed the attention of social media users. She showcased a reflective molded top, pairing it with a silver puffer and pants.

Beyonce’s also set to perform in LA tonight (September 2), and Monday. The tour is scheduled to run until the beginning of October, with shows in Seattle, Houston, New Orleans, and more. Check out some of the celebrity guests in attendance at Beyonce’s first LA “Renaissance” show below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

Read More: Woman Who Murdered Beyonce’s Cousin Found Guilty

Celebrities At Beyonce’s LA “Renaissance” Show

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.