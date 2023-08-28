Beyonce Fans Are Selling Out Stores For “Renaissance” Tour Outfits

Beyonce’s request for fans to wear “silver fashions” clearly has people listening.

BYLavender Alexandria
Last week, Beyonce celebrated the start of Virgo season with a request for her fans. “Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23-9.22,” she posted to her Instagram story. The singer doesn’t make direct statements or requests to fans often so when she did they were quick to listen. “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome. See you there,” she concluded her statement.

But in a rush to find “silver fashions” in time for the shows, Beyonce fans have been scrambling. For those with plans to attend shows that happened soon after Bey’s announcement, they had to make some quick shifts to previously planned outfits or decide to just not listen to her request entirely. For fans that did decide to switch up their outfits, one place they looked was Etsy. According to Page Six, many relevant Etsy sellers are finding a massive increase in sales since the announcement.

Beyonce Fans Rush To Find New Outfits

It’s no surprise that Beyonce and the Renaissance Tour have such massive pull. She’s broken a number of touring records across the European and North American legs of the tour. Across the month of July, she broke the record for highest total tour gross in a single month. Her $127 million gross broke a record previously held by Bad Bunny when he racked up $123 million from touring in a single month.

That announcement came just a few weeks after confirmation that she had broken another record. With a show at MetLife stadium Bey managed to generate $16.5 million, making it the highest-grossing show by a female solo act. What do you think of Beyonce fans selling Etsy stores out of their silver fashion? Let us know in the comment section below.

Lavender Alexandria
