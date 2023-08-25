Beyonce Experiences Technical Difficulties On “Renaissance” Tour Stop

It’s rare that an entire tour goes by without some hiccups along the way. So far across both the European and North American legs of Beyonce’s Renaissance tour, she’s maintained consistency from a technical standpoint. One of the tour’s first viral slip-ups came last night during a show in Arizona. In the middle of a song she was performing, Bey’s mic cut out completely. Unsurprisingly, she was a consummate professional continuing her performance.

The technical error resulted in a 10-minute delay in the show, which fans didn’t seem to mind all that much. They chanted her name during much of the downtime between songs. Most of the reactions were about what Queen B herself may think. “Beyoncé is gonna fire everyone. From the production to the stadium staff. Even the football players that use it. They’re all fired,” one fan said on Twitter. Given how locked down the tour has been up to this point, it’s hard to imagine much coming from this one slip-up.

Beyonce Shakes Off Technical Difficulties

Beyoncé is gonna fire everyone. From the production to the stadium staff. Even the football players that use it. They’re all fired 🤣 pic.twitter.com/m4npj4rAkB — ✨👑 𝓛𝓐𝓜𝓞𝓤𝓝 𝓜 👑✨ (@Prince_virgo914) August 25, 2023

Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour has been impressive for reasons even beyond its consistent lack of tech issues. Across 11 shows in the month of July, she broke Bad Bunny’s record for highest grossing tour in a single month. That announcement came just a few weeks after she broke another record. That record saw her achieving the highest-grossing single show by a female soloist ever. She recently took to her Instagram story to ask fans to wear shimmering silver clothes to every show during Virgo season.

During a recent series of shows in Atlanta, celebs and fellow musicians showed up in spades. Chloe x Halle, Quavo, Summer Walker, 21 Savage, and more took the opportunity to see the queen perform in Atl. They’re only the most recent in a long series of celebs to turn out to Renaissance tour stops dating all the way back to her performances across Europe earlier this year. What do you think of Beyonce’s handling of technical difficulties during a recent show? Let us know in the comment section below.

