Amanda Seales Responds To Gilbert Arenas Saying She Is “Too Smart” To Date

The fallout from Amanda Seales' Club Shay Shay interview with Shannon Sharpe is still coming. Seales made waves last week for her interview, where several subjects were talked about with countless reactions from fans. Seales has checked host Shannon Sharpe for attempting to downplay her experiences with racism. Sharpe's performance in the interview drew criticism from viewers who said Sharpe seemed unempathetic to Seales throughout. Seales also took to Instagram to address Sharpe, dismissing her claims of having Autism. The interview was filled with controversy and content for fans to chew on.

Shannon Sharpe, seemingly unaffected by the criticism, discussed the interview with Chad Ochicinco and Gilbert Arenas. The trio delved into the relationship issues that Seales had candidly shared in the interview. Arenas, a former basketball player turned podcaster, offered his analysis on Seales' dating life. Seales, not one to shy away from a challenge, responded to Arenas' comments, sparking another round of discussion in the ongoing controversy.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Criticized By Fans Over Amanda Seales' Interview On Club Shay Shay

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: Amanda Seales (HBO Insecure) during her game show at The Apollo Theater on November 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)

Gilbert Arenas said of Amanda Seales not being married, "As educated as she is, there's a standard of a man that she's looking for. If they're not on the same education level as her, she's gonna look down on [him]." he continued, "If they're more educated than her, then they're talking down to her. So these are the type of women that will typically be single because they can't find the equal partner to who they are." Arenas's dating analysis was interesting, but ultimately, it was just his personal opinion and not a larger commentary on the psychology of dating and marriage.

Amanda Seales responded to the comments on social media, saying, "Why is Gilbert Arenas even talking about me? I'm too smart to find a good man? That's not even a thing. That's an unfortunate statement to make." She concluded, "I don't even know what that's trying to say about men. And the truth is I'm not trying to find a good man. A good man will find me. I'm talking to somebody right now." Seales is used to being criticized because of her strong will and personality. Overall, Seales' interview on Club Shay Shay seems to have been a confidence booster to the comedian and actor as she responds to all the naysayers.

Read More: Amanda Seales Checks Shannon Sharpe For Downplaying Her Racist Bullying Experience

[via]