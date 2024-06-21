Icewear Vezzo & Amanda Seales Reconcile After Messy Donald Trump Debate

Icewear Vezzo admits he was wrong to call Seales a "lying little girl."

Earlier this week, Icewear Vezzo took to Instagram to show off how he spent his weekend, sharing a few photos of himself posing alongside none other than Donald Trump. According to him, he told the former U.S. president that he "Made the 6 great again." He also went on to write a lengthy message about how he's not sure who he'll vote for in the upcoming election yet. He claims that he was simply "taking [his] grievances directly to the sources."

Of course, this prompted quite the debate in the rapper's comments section, with several followers criticizing him for seemingly supporting Trump. Amanda Seales even took to her own page to issue an apparent response. She slammed those who take “pictures with people who have actively harmed" the Black community.

Icewear Vezzo Poses With Donald Trump

He was quick to fire back on his Instagram Story, labeling Seales a "weirdo" as well as a "lying little girl," and urging her to "stop talking so much and give back." Shortly after, however, he appeared to have a change of heart after speaking with Seales directly. “I talked to Amanda it’s all love," he began. "She's a woman I should've never went that hard on her no matter what she did it's not that serious she's entitled to her opinions even tho there was an assumption made about me based off [a] picture with zero audio..."