Icewear Vezzo "Live From The 6" Review

Icewear Vezzo's involvement in the Eminem and Benzino beef, reignited by Em's recent appearance on the Lyrical Lemonade album All Is Yellow, has thrust him into the headlines in recent weeks. As a representative of Detroit, Vezzo took to social media to issue a response to Benzino, a move that shows his loyalty and creative kinship with other Motor City artists such as Royce Da 5'9" and Eminem.

Though the Quality Control signee may not have the same icon status as the Migos or Lil Yachty, Icewear Vezzo has been consistently providing top-tier records to his fans for over a decade. The Detroit-raised rapper started 2024 off strong, capitalizing on his involvement in the long-held Eminem and Benzino feud with the release of his latest LP Live From The 6. The project arrived on February 2, and features guest vocals from DaBaby, YTB Fatt, Chuckie CEO, and more.

Live From The 6: The Highs

Live From The 6 is Icewear Vezzo's 18th full-length studio release, but the artist has shown no signs of slowing or stopping. The album contains a more refined and mature sound than many of his previous outings, as Vezzo enters his mid-thirties. The tracklist contains 12 songs and an intro, with an ultra-concise and streaming-friendly run time of 30 minutes. The top-notch but minimalist production throughout the album offers Vezzo an opportunity to shine, with lyrical gems taking front and center on tracks such as "Class Of 2024," "Ain't Enough," and "I'm The One." The track "Momma Mil" is particularly impressive, with lyrics such as "40's in the bracelet, bro pull up and face it/ He don't never say sh**/ Turned up off the dog had to raise up in the day shift/ Money long as slave ships, I be on some Flav' sh**."

Likewise, the closing track "I’m The One" takes listeners back to the streets and reminds you exactly why you pressed play on an Icewear Vezzo project the begin with. The rapper provides a deep resonant soundscape which showcases his slow, murderous lyrics and street acumen throughout. Another stand-out highlight is “I Ain’t Mad At Ya,” which pays homage to the 2Pac Shakur song of the same name, while taking on its own unique identity, showcasing Vezzo’s versatility.

Hit-Or-Miss Features

Unfortunately, the mature and introspective bars Icewear Vezzo drops on "Perfect" are all but nullified with a painfully tone-deaf guest showing from DaBaby. On the track, DaBaby treats listeners to the same cookie-cutter flow he's employed on nearly every song since 2019, used to espouse lyrics that sound like they were cooked up on the spot. One line sees Baby rapping, "I can't name not 1 L that I took that I ain't come back," showcasing a shocking lack of self-awareness for a rapper who has all but lost his top-ranking spot in the hip-hop world as a result of having taken multiple very public L’s.

That being said, some feature highlights on the project include YTB Fatt on "Come Outside." Fatt's dark, raspy vocals dance across the bouncing bass and ground-shaking claps provided by Yarri Beats on the track, setting the stage for one of Vezzo's most compelling tracks on the album. Babyface Ray and Chuckie CEO also do a passable job at providing guest vocals, though the album still feels like it's missing a few notes from Vezzo's QC counterparts. For instance, featuring Lil Baby on the track "Ain't Enough" would have been ideal, while a well-placed hook from Lil Yachty could have easily elevated this record to the next level.

Conclusion

Live From The 6 is an excellent addition to Icewear Vezzo's illustrious catalog of over a dozen full-length LPs, even if it likely won't go down as his magnum opus. The top-tier production and blink-and-you'll-miss-it run time offer a few ideal TikTok jams sure to define Summer 2024 for several hip-hop listeners. Vezzo, known for producing multiple albums per year, still has a chance to shine with some more memorable outings in the near future.

