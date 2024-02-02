Icewear Vezzo Raps About The Street In Gritty Album "Live From The 6"

If there is one thing you can expect from Icewear Vezzo, it is street bangers. That is what he is bringing in spades on his latest project Live From The 6. This is the Detroit, Michigan native's first album since December 9, 2022, when he put out Paint the City, hosted by Gangsta Grillz and DJ Drama. In that year and roughly two months, Vezzo has put out some solid singles.

The most recent of the bunch is perhaps the catchiest hit he has written in recent memory, "Perfect." It features a first-time collaborator DaBaby. It paints a self-aware tale about how Vezzo and his co-star are not the best men because of the violent lives they can lead. However, they know that they still have a lot to offer.

Read More: Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot" Diss Falls Even Further Down The Spotify Charts In Day 4

Listen To Live From The 6 By Icewear Vezzo

Vezzo also released "Come Outside" with up-and-comer from Memphis, YTB Fatt. Both of these contagious cuts are on Live From The 6. The tracklist is nice and slim at just 13. While it does leave less room for error, Vezzo makes sure to bring the knocking beats and sincere writing throughout. Be sure to check out the album, it is out everywhere now.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, Live From The 6, by Icewear Vezzo? Do you think this is the best album he has ever put out, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward the most right now? Who had the best feature on the tape and why? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Icewear Vezzo. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

Live From The 6 Tracklist:

Intro (Skit) Class of 2024 Projects Perfect (feat. DaBaby) Rap Game Momma Mil Motion (feat. Babyface Ray) [Remix] Ain't Enough Come Outside (feat. YTB Fatt) I Ain't Mad At Ya Chose Me (feat. Chuckie CEO) Different Day I'm The One

Read More: 21 Savage Explains That He's Sick Of The "Rich Flex" Drake Meme