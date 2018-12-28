popeyes chicken
- StreetwearDid Popeyes Just Rip Off Beyoncé's New Adidas x Ivy Park Collection?Even down to the lookbook shots, the new Popeyes employee uniforms might be a little too much in formation.By Keenan Higgins
- RandomTennessee Man Sues Popeyes For Running Out Of Chicken SandwichesA Tennessee man is suing for "deceptive business practices."By Aida C.
- SportsPopeyes Louisiana Kitchen Celebrates NBA Draft With 82-Inch Wingspan BoxThe people of Louisiana are excited about the NBA draft.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentBoosie Badazz Bamboozled As Magician Turns Dove Into Popeyes Chicken TendersBoosie Badazz lets a magician run bandulo on his mind.By Devin Ch