Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” Film Expecting $100M Opening, Taylor Lautner Does Flips At Screening

Taylor Swift premiered her new concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour yesterday, and it's already on its way to breaking records. The success of the hitmaker's groundbreaking tour continues, carrying over to the big screen and bringing in $39 million Friday (October 13). AMC Theatres’ estimates suggest it could have the biggest October opening in North America, passing Joker's $96.2 million.

"The significance of this weekend’s performance of the Taylor Swift concert film cannot be overstated, and given its outlier status and totally unique path to the multiplex is made all the more impressive and unexpected that lands in the wake of Barbenheimer big screen phenomenon,” media analyst Paul Dergarabedian told The Hollywood Reporter. “It proves once again that the movie theater has become a revenue-generating platform that is unrivaled, even among the ubiquitous and rightfully popular streaming services whose overall impact pales by in comparison to the big screen experience.”

Taylor Swift Could Break Records With New Tour Film

So far, it seems as though fans are loving the film. It's currently boasting perfect scores on both Rotten Tomatoes and CinemaScore. Swift hosted the world premiere of the film at The Grove in Los Angeles earlier this week, sharing some heartfelt words with fans. “I’ve always had fun doing this. I can’t believe I get to do music as a career. That’s cr*zy,” Swift expressed. “I’ve always had so much fun doing it. I’ve never had this much fun in my life as I have had on The Eras Tour. It is far and away just the most electric experience of my life.”

The feat's so major that it's even got Taylor Lautner doing backflips. Swift's ex showed off some of his moves at a recent screening of her film, impressing fans who filmed and cheered him on. It's no secret that the actor is a major supporter of The Eras Tour, popping out for various dates in recent months. He even made a surprise appearance onstage at her Kansas stop in July, again, flipping his way onto the stage.

Taylor Lautner Impresses Fans With Backflips

