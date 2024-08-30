BNYX & Yeat Reconnect On "GO AGAIN" With Superheaven

BNYX is officially beginning his solo catalog with collaboration track featuring nonother than Yeat called "GO AGAIN". The track also features the alternative rock band Superheaven via a re-recorded sample according to Genius. This single has been highly awaited , and it dates back to 2023 when the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania producer began to tease the instrumental on TikTok. BNYX was trying to sample "Youngest Daughter" by Superheaven. However, the track went through some setbacks thanks to clearance issues.

The in-demand talent was not able to use the guitar, and it led to BNYX requesting Superheaven to re-record their vocals for things to work out. So, yes, the song did it takes it time getting here and we understand that, however, we feel that "GO AGAIN" is a bet of a letdown. It mostly has to do with Yeat as he doesn't add much of anything to the cavernous and grungy instrumental. He's never been a lyrical giy, which is fine, but he sounds barely alive and audible on the microphone. The good news is that BNYX is now starting the roll out for his debut album, so better songs could be ahead.