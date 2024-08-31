Russ Is In A Different Mode On "Get Up & Get It"

Russ has people to take care of.

Russ certainly has a lot of room to talk when it comes to writing motivational songs and its why "Get Up & Get It" has weight to its words. However, we have to be completely transparent and say there are some bars that feel forced. "She sayin' she vegan, how, girl? (How?) / Your favorite position is cowgirl / The sex after fighting makes fighting feel worth it". Overall, the track has a great overlying message to it and there are some lines that come across better than the ones above. But in that same breath, we feel that the execution isn't fully there.

We would say its why there is a solid group of hip-hop fans out there who would say that Russ inconsistent. But at the end of the day, you have to give it to him for hustling as hard as he has for so long. It's hard not talk about it because it's made Russ into one of the most successful underground/independent MCs in the genre's history. His mindset to feed fans with an influx of singles, projects, and shows is truly commendable. Speaking of which, Russ recently revealed that "Get Up & Get It" will be the last record before his Europe tour. The guy is simply a workaholic, and we respect everything he's done until this point. Check out the single and see what you think.

"Get Up & Get It" - Russ

Quotable Lyrics: