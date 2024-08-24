Russ Doesn't Want To Lose His Girl On "If This Is It"

Russ busts out the melodic flows for this cut.

Russ is keeping his pen sharp by returning with "If This Is It". With how often he drops, it's hard to find some new angle to talk about with this guy. However, what we can say is that he's extremely dedicated to delivering time and time again for his fans. It's proven through his weekly weekend releases like this one right here. This time around Russ is essentially detailing a tug-of-war type of relationship on "if This Is It". "If this is it let me know / I don't wanna see you go", he begins on the chorus. "Do you want me, baby, yes or no? / What’s the plan? What's the play? / 'Cause I can’t walk away". Then, in his verses, he continues the painful and panicked tone and storyline.

"Let me find out, she's in Waikiki / Let me chill / She wouldn't play me". Later, Russ admits takes some responsibility for the situation they are now in. "You know I f***ing love you / I just don't know what happening / I know we both struggle opening up". This track is one of the reasons why he's been able to succeed for such a long time. The number of tones he can go to is endless, and these relatable storytelling tracks is just one of the ones he has at his disposal. Give "If This Is It" by Russ a try with the YouTube link below.

"If This Is It" - Russ

Quotable Lyrics: