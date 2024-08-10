Russ Attempts To Show A Woman What Real Love Is On "Fendi Bucket"

Russ has a damaged girl on his hands.

Russ has been running 2024 in his own way by dropping a steady stream of singles thanks to an intuitive platform. It allows his fanbase to vote on some tracks that the New Jersey had previously teased at one point. Whichever receives the most love will be the one that gets a widespread release on DSPs. The latest one that Russ is bringing out this weekend in particular is "Fendi Bucket". Here, the platinum recording singer and rapper is looking to give a woman a lifestyle that her previous suitors could not provide.

However, because of how these past men treated her, she has a hard time believing in Russ's promises. "I'm tellin' you that I'm him, but it goes in one ear, out the other (Yeah) / Your ex did a number on you, it made it hard, it made it tougher (F***) / You tellin' me gifts and trips doesn't prove that I'm the man he wasn't (Wasn't)". However, he learns that giving her confidence and compliments is what she's been yearning for. "I see that you got your own money, you got your own place and for that, I salute (Salute) / I see that you really do care about people, it's time that you care about you (It's time)". While this is going on, Russ is also bodying this pop rap beat, finding a pocket right at the start.

Read More: Adin Ross Reveals Donald Trump Promised Him Another Interview At The White House

"Fendi Bucket"- Russ

Quotable Lyrics: