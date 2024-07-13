Russ Is Not Going To Be Denied On "Win"

Russ is giving a mischievous girl a taste of her own medicine.

There is no stopping the Russ machine this year. It is really hard to not focus in on how often the Secaucus, New Jersey native drops. But at the end of the day, he is fan-first kind of artist is always looking to give his supporters what they want. In fact, he takes that approach quite literally. The "What They Want" singer/rapper sends out polls and so people can select what they want to be released. All of these tracks have been previously teased on the artist's social media platforms at some point as well. The next one up to bat for Russ is called "Win" and it is a celebratory track as you may come to assume.

However, it might not be in the way you might think. On this 2:45 cut, Russ is trying to get with this girl who is quite the trickster. She loves to play mind games, so the veteran decides to play along. Russ intends to "Win" at this seemingly never-ending match. However, he does show signs of wanting to throw in the towel, as she sounds quite unbearable, sneaky, and unpredictable. Admittedly, there are some fairly cheesy and corny bars throughout this child-like affair. "What makes you think I'll respond? Your texts are green (Texts are green right now) / I have to lose you now (Lose you now), did you not get the memo? (Yeah)". Still, give "Win" a try and see what you think.

"Win"- Russ

Quotable Lyrics: