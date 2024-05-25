Russ Interpolates A 2000's R&B Bop With "Best Friend" Featuring Melii

Russ is one of many rappers who has gone unconscious in 2024. The longtime New Jersey rapper and singer has been rattling off single after single like nobody's business. Since the month of January, the 31-year-old has put forth eight tracks. Throughout the year, he has been going introspective and talking a lot about loving, broken, and causal relationships.

"Best Friend" is one of those shallow love cuts from Russ, but it seems that he wants to move into a more serious situation. "Don't look no farther (Don't) / I'm here to cater to you / 'Cause I'll be your lover (Yeah, I'll be your lover) / I'll be your best friend (Yeah, come here)." Then, the feature, which is provided by Melii, tells the story from her side. "Baby, tryna be my number uno / The perfect duo, I can tell."

Listen To "Best Friend" By Russ & Melii

If that chorus that we highlighted sounds somewhat familiar, that is because it is an interpolation of 2000's throwback. Russ and his fleet of producers, which includes Boi-1da, are looking to modernize the Baby Bash and Akon track "Baby, I'm Back." That song dropped back on the former's 2005 record Super Saucy. It is not a bad attempt, as this version is a little raunchier in some respects. Check out "Best Friend" with the link.

What are your thoughts on "Best Friend" by Russ and Melii? Is this his best release over the last few months, why or why not? Do you think it is about time for Russ to announce a new project? Who had the stronger performance? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Russ and Melii. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

You got that gorilla grip, I'm goin' ape s*** (Haha)

You don't like bein' told what to do, unless you naked (Come here)

Prada but naked, fly lil' vibe

Put you on a jet, now that's a fly lil' vibe

P***y match the face on the Rollie that I bought her (Let's go)

Pretty pink jawbreaker, ask my God, stop her (Yeah)

