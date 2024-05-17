Russ & 6LACK Are Looking To Improve Themselves With "Workin On Me"

Russ and 6LACK are two longstanding names that can rap or sing at any given moment. Both have a true identity and have carved out niches in the crowed R&B space. This weekend, Russ and 6LACK are working together for the first time on a single called "Workin On Me." It is a track all about the struggles of self-improvement.

The Secaucus, New Jersey native seems to be on a relationship/introspective kick, based on the pattern of his last few releases. "I Got You," "Work This Out" with DJ Premier, "In The Dirt," and "Drives" are in that similar realm. For 6LACK, this is his most recent work since his feature on Strick's "COME ALIVE," which dropped in early April. Additionally, the Baltimore, Maryland native dropped a three-pack, No More Lonely Nights in March.

Listen To "Workin On Me" By Russ & 6LACK

According to The Source, this song had been in development for a little over a year. The backstory for how this song came to be is also quite interesting, as Russ explains it. "I made this song a little over a year ago and didn’t have a second verse on it. I included a snippet of the song on my fan voting platform and it was voted in the top 3," he said. He then mentioned that he, "sent 6lack the song to jump on and he killed it." Additionally, this track comes with some exciting news, "We’re going on an arena tour this summer," said Russ.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm under construction, I see the foundation

You holdin' us up like a beam, I'm sorry

Who would have known that my past would haunt me?

I should have known that this change would cost me

It's Wednesday night and I'm lookin' for a flight

I can make it to your side by the p.m

