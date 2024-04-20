Russ Leaves Off Two Pack "That's My Girl & Tired"

When it comes to new music Fridays, there is an artist that you can almost always count on to drop every week. That would be Secaucus, New Jersey rapper and singer, Russ. The polarizing veteran just continues to churn out song after song and beat after beat. For this latest offering, Russ is actually giving us a two-pack called "That's My Girl & Tired."

If you have been keeping your ears to the ground about his recent output, you know that he has been going for more personal tracks. Some have talked about messed up relationships, other have seen Russ speak passionately about not folding and letting the devil take over your life. This time around, the themes are quite different, while also sticking to the formula as of late. "That's My Girl" is an obvious deviation from what we have heard, as he goes for a raunchy pop rap/R&B crossover.

Listen To "That's My Girl & Tired" By Russ

On this cut he is loving the intimacy he is sharing with this woman and it does give us some pretty outlandish bars. "P***y got lips so of course I'm gonna kiss it (Mwah)... Is it shallow if I say I love the way you deepthroat me? (Haha) / We can use toys (Yeah), we on some grown s***" Then, on "Tired," Russ is venting on the mic about things in life he is sick of dealing with or seeing in society. Every bar begins with "Tired of" before going into what he does not like. With this two-pack you are getting tongue in cheek and serious, so each side of Russ' fan base should be happy with at least one of the two tracks.

What are your thoughts on these brand-new singles "That's My Girl & Tired" by Russ? Are these some of his stronger releases as of late, why or why not? Which one of the two are you enjoying more? Do you think he is getting ready for a new album soon? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Russ. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics From "That's My Girl":

I love it when you use your mouth as an alarm clock (Give me)

Doesn't matter if I'm tired, I'ma see it through

Real men still wear pink and we eat it too

Good girl, look at you, go crazy (Go crazy)

Eyes on my when you swallow my babies (Look, look)

Put your hands behind your back (Back)

