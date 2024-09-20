Yeat Builds Up Album Hype With Soundcloud Single "TURNMEUP"

"Lifestyle" is going to be crazy.

Yeat announced his new album in style. The singular artist decided to spray paint a car with the title "Lifestyle" and upload it to social media. The video went viral, and the anticipation for new Yeat music is higher than ever. There was a song playing in the background of the video, but the artist failed to give the fans a title or an expected release date. Then, it happened. Yeat dropped "TURNMEUP" on September 19, giving fans a full version of the teased song. It somehow surpasses the expectations set by what we already heard. "TURNMEUP" is Yeat at his boldest and most catchy.

The instrumental is absolutely bonkers. It has a push and pull quality that's addictive to listen to. Especially when paired with Yeat's unhinged vocals. The artist has been getting increasingly more experimental, and like Playboi Carti before him, his boldest seems to go hand in hand with his success. Yeat being weird works. "TURNMEUP" is the rare instance of a song being wildly eccentric in terms of flow and delivery, yet filled with hooks. It's any wonder this guy is getting calls to work with people like Drake. "TURNMEUP" is only available on SoundCloud, but Yeat fans should not sleep on this single. It spells out good things for the Lifestyle album.

Yeat Lets Loose Over A Monstrous Instrumental

