RiTchie And FearDorian Cast A Hazy Spell With New Single "CC Me"

Sleepy yet catchy.

RiTchie is a singular hip hop talent. He sounds like a narcoleptic Earl Sweatshirt. He sounds like he's trying not to laugh while he's rapping. Lots of eccentricities that would be a disaster with another artist, and yet, he makes them work. RiTchie's talents require a very specific sonic foundation to work, and fortunately, FearDorian knows the right buttons to push. The rapper and producer are linking up for an entire EP, and their new single, "CC Me," has our expectations sky high. The beat isn't particularly unique, nor is RiTchie's subject matter, but together they blend into something singular.

The goofy vocal sample at the top of the song says it all. These two don't take themselves serious. RiTchie likens himself to Ken Griffey, Jr. is the most unenthused manner possible, but the rhyme scheme he dishes out is undeniable. He flows effortlessly over this very start-and-stop drum pattern. Have fun trying to determine what RiTchie is talking about from one bar to the next. It's a word salad of slick lines and clever punchlines. It's worth noting, though, that "CC Me" is the opening track on the upcoming EP Quiet Warp Express. One can assume that RiTchie and FearDorian have an overarching concept in mind given the driving theme that gets introduced at the tail end of the song. We're excited to see where this goes.

