RiTchie Links With Producer FearDorian For Six-Track EP "Quiet Warp Xpress"

It was just several months ago that RiTchie (Nathaniel Ritchie of Injury Reserve) began his solo career. The Phoenix, Arizona multi-genre talent did so by delivering "RiTchie Valens" . That would eventually go on to be the lead-off track for his solo debut album, Triple Digits [112]. The 14-song offering went on to receive some pretty decent reviews from fans and critics for its wild experimentation. It boasted features from the likes of Amine, Quelle Chris, and Niontay. After that, RiTchie decided to keep up the production just earlier this month with another single, "Cc Me". For it, he recruited FearDorian, another fellow undergrounder who has been making some noise working with the likes of AyooLi and Polo Perks.

They put out their collaborative record, A Dog's Chance, this past June. "Cc Me" would go on to serve as a lead single for this new joint EP between RiTchie and Dorian, Quiet Warp Xpress. This new duo would give us one more just a few days prior to this six-track effort's release with the second-to-last cut, "Broke The Mold". Both artists overall have very quirky and off-the-wall tendencies, so them linking for an extended play isn't too surprising. However, what is a little shocking is the lack of cohesion and how rough it sounds. Reviews online are pointing to the loose song structures and nonchalant performances by RiTchie. We have to say we sort of agree with those opinions, sadly, However, we still want you to check out as much new music as possible so spin Quiet Warp Xpress and let us know what you think.