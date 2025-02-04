FearDorian Gives Fans Bars and Hazy Beats With "Leaving Home"

FearDorian has an incredibly high ceiling. The rapper and producer is still a teenager, and yet he's already laced beats for the likes RiTchie and Babyxsosa. He's continued to hone his sound and make massive strides in his solo material. Leaving Home, his latest release, is a culmination of this hard work. The album packs 27 minutes of music into 15 songs. The whole thing has a hazy, unfocused feel to it, and yet, FearDorian's bars and his sense of musical direction feels sharper than ever. It might sounds contradictory, but that's what makes Leaving Home so fascinating to listen to.

"In Turn For?" is a great sampler of the rest of the album. The opening song packs bars into repetitive yet catchy flow. The beat features FearDorian's signature producer tag, and a vocal sample that will be stuck in your head by the time it's over. Leaving Home doesn't have time for lulls, so it simply continues to drop standout cuts like "Not Just Yet" and "One Thing Is Certain." The beat for the latter is one of the boldest on the entire album. FearDorian wraps an entire song around a loop, and his presence is so commanding that he pulls it off. Leaving Home is his best album yet.

FearDorian Treats Fans To A Wildly Dense Release

