FearDorian & POLO PERKS Reunite For Low-Key "Floor Tom"

The Atlanta youngster has a special announcement as well.

FearDorian and POLO PERKS have just returned with "Floor Tom," another low-key cut that would have landed on that aforementioned record. On it, the duo raps about how much work they've been putting in the respect that's come with it. However, it can come with some drawbacks as Dorian points out on the chorus about missing his bed. It's a balance for sure, maybe one that he's still adjusting to. But it looks he's going to have to continue to adapt because he's turning himself into a rising star. Part of the reason for that is because he's just announced a brand-new solo album. FearDorian revealed the bombshell on his IG, writing in part, "My second album "leaving home" will be out january 31st. 15 tracks produced, written & recorded by me." He's really excited to share it with the world, expressing how much he's grown and experienced.

Underground, nonchalant, and esoteric rappers FearDorian and POLO PERKS really made names for themselves last year in particular. The former (from Atlanta) and the latter (from New York) both had this instant level of wacky chemistry together that just makes sense. If they had matched up with someone else, we don't think the success would have been the same. But thankfully, we don't have to think about that. Their carefree and blunt attitudes on singles were extremely refreshing and a nice escape from all the more serious material that gets more attention. After dropping a nice run of them, FearDorian and POLO PERKS would eventually go all in and give us A Dog's Chance alongside Ayoolii. The vibes were immaculate on it, and we are so happy to say that 2/3 of the trio is back this weekend.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.