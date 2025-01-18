FearDorian & POLO PERKS Reunite For Low-Key "Floor Tom"

Underground, nonchalant, and esoteric rappers FearDorian and POLO PERKS really made names for themselves last year in particular. The former (from Atlanta) and the latter (from New York) both had this instant level of wacky chemistry together that just makes sense. If they had matched up with someone else, we don't think the success would have been the same. But thankfully, we don't have to think about that. Their carefree and blunt attitudes on singles were extremely refreshing and a nice escape from all the more serious material that gets more attention. After dropping a nice run of them, FearDorian and POLO PERKS would eventually go all in and give us A Dog's Chance alongside Ayoolii. The vibes were immaculate on it, and we are so happy to say that 2/3 of the trio is back this weekend.
FearDorian and POLO PERKS have just returned with "Floor Tom," another low-key cut that would have landed on that aforementioned record. On it, the duo raps about how much work they've been putting in the respect that's come with it. However, it can come with some drawbacks as Dorian points out on the chorus about missing his bed. It's a balance for sure, maybe one that he's still adjusting to. But it looks he's going to have to continue to adapt because he's turning himself into a rising star. Part of the reason for that is because he's just announced a brand-new solo album. FearDorian revealed the bombshell on his IG, writing in part, "My second album "leaving home" will be out january 31st. 15 tracks produced, written & recorded by me." He's really excited to share it with the world, expressing how much he's grown and experienced.