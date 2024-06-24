POLO PERKS <3 <3 <3, FearDorian & AyooLii Pinpoint Their Signature Sound On "A Dog's Chance"

POLO PERKS <3 <3 <3, AyooLii, and producer FearDorian are looking to take the hip-hop world by storm with A Dog's Chance . This East Coast-based trio (Harlem and Milwaukee) feels like they have grown up together , as their chemistry on this project is undeniable. From super goofy to intensely lit, these guys are here to kick back and have fun. It is clear they were having a lot of the latter while recording this LP, throwing pressure out the window.

Perhaps the unnamed leader of this group, POLO PERKS <3 <3 <3 was absolutely thrilled to get A Dog's Chance out there. "ITS TIME YOU F*** A** N****S ! 15 TRACKS OF STRAIGHT HEAT WE FINNA BANG YALL B**** A** N****S IN THE HEAD to everyone who waited , to the amazing team at Link Full Circle , to everyone who has kept the snippets alive , to our friends who help co produce this album , to our EQ family who went 10 toes bout this project as well , if there’s any one we missed we apologies !!!" This message to his fans is exactly the kind of energy you are going to get for 16 tracks, so check out A Dog's Chance below.