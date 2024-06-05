POLO PERKS <3 <3 <3 & FearDorian Continue To Tease A Supposed Album With "Skatepark"

The dynamic duo of POLO PERKS <3 <3 <3 and FearDorian strikes again.

POLO PERKS, stylized as POLO PERKS <3 <3 <3, is becoming one of hip-hop's more unique artists thanks to his relationship with producer FearDorian. It seems that the combo of the Harlem, New Yorker and Atlanta Georgian are always looking to challenge each other in the studio. That was certainly the case on the most recent single, "Ricky Eats Acid". Now, POLO PERKS is back not too long after that April 26 release with "Skatepark".

We first heard of this duo not too long ago and we felt we had to start covering them. But the longtime supporters know that POLO PERKS and FearDorian have been at it for a while now. In the rapper is several projects deep and has been in the game since 2018. But him and Fear's wacky and carefree style is starting to finally catch on, which is great to see for these hard-working dudes.

Listen To "Skatepark" By POLO PERKS <3 <3 <3 & FearDorian

It seems that both "Skatepark" and "Ricky Eats Acid" are for a rumored album in the works. Throughout POLO's Instagram account, his last several posts have included a certain hashtag. "#ADOGSCHANCE" has been attached to the uploads that have to do with new music. So, this got us thinking that him and FearDorian are close to the finish line here. There is no information on when this alleged A DOGS CHANCE will drop, but we are excited for it.

What are your thoughts on "Skatepark" by POLO PERKS <3 <3 <3 and FearDorian? Is this one of his better songs as of late, why or why not? Do you think this for his next alleged project A DOGS CHANCE? What aspect of the song did you enjoy the most? Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding POLO PERKS <3 <3 <3 and FearDorian. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

