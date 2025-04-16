Kodak Black Extends A Helping Hand By Paying Rent For 200 Residents In Florida Housing Project

Kodak Black is usually painted in a negative light, but the Florida rap star is giving back to those who need it in his community.

Kodak Black, throughout each year of his career, has seemingly been in the news for something negative. Whether it be with the law, antics, or ongoing battle with substance abuse, he rarely seems to be on the right side of a headline. However, and with great joy, we can say that the opposite is true this week.

Per HipHopDX, someone at Golden Acres, a rental housing unit in the MC's hometown of Pompano Beach, revealed heartwarming news. In a social media post, a man, Vince Thompson, thanked the superstar for paying rent for 200 residents. According to the man, Kodak Black didn't want this to be too big of deal.

However, he smartly went against the hitmaker's wishes, as any sort of positive news is certainly welcome in today's social climate. But this also goes to show how Kodak does mean well. His name has been sullied too often, and this gives haters or doubters reason to pause going forward.

Kodak Black New Music

Sure, he may not care about proving the randoms wrong. But again, folks deserve to know this! "He may not want the limelight, but for the 2nd month straight @KodakBlack has paid the rent for over 200 residents in Golden Acres the entire projects!" Mr. Thompson wrote.

"A lot of people shine light on the negativity. I'ma see how many people share the positive things you do fam. You’re a blessing to a lot of people. Thank you!!" Not only is the second time that Kodak has done this for these residents, but he's also helped others struggling to pay their rent.

Back in 2022, he extended a helping hand to 28 families facing eviction. "28 families Was Bout To Get Evicted For Being Behind On Their Rent A Few Months. I Paid What They Owed And Also Paid Their Rents For The Next Few Months So They Good For The Remaining Of The Year," he wrote at the time.

In other news, Black has a couple of tracks out in 2025. They include Valentine's Day-themed cuts in "Cluck" and "Single Again," as well as a few loosies on YouTube. Titles are "All Of Us," "Inside I Suffer," and "Maybach Van."

