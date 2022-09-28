When it comes to giving back, Kodak Black doesn’t just talk about it — he is about it. Last month, the 25-year old rapper spent $50,000 to send more than 35,000 water bottles to help his native country of Haiti. According to his attorney Bradford Cohen, Kodak worked with a Miami supplier to bottle and process the alkaline water shipment before immediately shipping it over to Haiti.

Last year, the “Zeze” rapper made headlines after purchasing 100 air conditioning units for about $12,500 and donating them to residents of the Golden Acres Projects in his Florida hometown. That same year, he was recognized by the City of Margate for his $20,000 donation to the daughter of a South Florida police officer who died from COVID-19. Yak spoke during the ceremony, sharing, “You know at the end of the day, we’re all we got. This ain’t nothing to do with politics, or white, Black, rich or poor. It’s up to us to help each other in the best way we can.”

On Monday (September 27), the Grammy nominated rapper continued his good deeds by paying the rent of 28 families who were facing eviction in his home state. “28 families was bout to get evicted for being behind on their rent a few months,” Kodak wrote on his Instagram Story. “I paid what they owed and also paid their rents for the next few months, so they good for the [remainder] of the year.”

Thanks to Kodak’s selfless act, families in the Merry Place Housing Projects avoid being placed on the streets this winter. Fans flocked to social media to praise the controversial star for his good deed. “They don’t talk about all the good he do tho,” one fan wrote. Another fan added, “[Goat] behavior.”

