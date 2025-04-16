Cam’ron & Mase Get Brutally Honest About Their Favorite White Rappers

BY Caroline Fisher 1.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cam'ron Mase White Rappers Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: Cam'ron performs in concert during Ma$e, Cam'ron And Jadakiss Live At The Apollo Theater on January 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Recently, one graphic designer's "white rapper Mount Rushmore" went viral, sparking a huge debate among social media users.

Recently, graphic designer Shawn Vandergriff shared an illustration on Facebook, which has since sparked a major debate. It even earned a response from Cam'ron and Mase.

The image, which he dubbed the "White rapper Mount Rushmore," is supposed to depict the best white rappers to ever do it. It features Eminem, Mac Miller, Paul Wall, and Russ. Unsurprisingly, social media users were quick to make their feelings on the lineup known.

While some believe the illustrator hit the nail on the head, others are completely outraged at either who was included or who was left out. Many argued that artists like Aesop Rock, G-Eazy, MacklemoreAction Bronson, El-P, Vanilla Ice, and more deserved to be a part of the figurative monument.

During a recent episode of It Is What It Is, Cam'ron and Mase shared their own thoughts on the matter, revealing who would make up their Mount Rushmore of white rappers. The latter struggled at first, however, per Complex.

"There's only like two white rappers. Who is there? Eminem? Who else?" he began. He proceeded to bring up Millyz before naming his final choice, Machine Gun Kelly or Yelawolf. Mase also gave the Beastie Boys an "honorable mention."

Read More: Cam'Ron Claims Kanye West Has Been "Bizarre" For Years

Cam'ron & Mase

As for Cam'ron, he agrees that Eminem is a shoo-in. His next pick was 3rd Bass, arguing that they managed to open doors for other white hip hop artists.

"I'm thinking about people who pushed the culture forward for white rappers in a time where white rappers really really wasn't being accepted," he said. "I have to go with 3rd Bass... They had the Black community when it was really hard for a white person to excel in the Black community."

Before finally settling on Mac Miller as his final pick, Cam briefly discussed Vanilla Ice. "He sold millions and millions of records, but n***as was like, 'Get the f*ck out of here'," he remembered.

He also explained why he didn't include the Beastie Boys in his list like his co-host. "I wasn't really a big Beastie Boys fan, to be totally honest with you," he admitted. "To me, they was more rock and roll than rap."

Read More: Cam'Ron Reveals He Cried After He Heard About Young Scooter's Death

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
White Rapper Mount Rushmore Debate Hip Hop News Music Viral “White Rapper Mount Rushmore” Sparks Fierce Debate 2.3K
cam'ron mase Music Cam’ron & Mase: A Timeline Of Their Beef & Reconciliation 10.5K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 4.6K
Shakur Stevenson v Artem Harutyunyan - Weigh-in Music Shakur Stevenson Intensifies Cam'ron Beef By Threatening To Drop A Song 2.6K