Cam’ron & Mase Get Brutally Honest About Their Favorite White Rappers

Recently, graphic designer Shawn Vandergriff shared an illustration on Facebook, which has since sparked a major debate. It even earned a response from Cam'ron and Mase.

The image, which he dubbed the "White rapper Mount Rushmore," is supposed to depict the best white rappers to ever do it. It features Eminem, Mac Miller, Paul Wall, and Russ. Unsurprisingly, social media users were quick to make their feelings on the lineup known.

While some believe the illustrator hit the nail on the head, others are completely outraged at either who was included or who was left out. Many argued that artists like Aesop Rock, G-Eazy, Macklemore, Action Bronson, El-P, Vanilla Ice, and more deserved to be a part of the figurative monument.

During a recent episode of It Is What It Is, Cam'ron and Mase shared their own thoughts on the matter, revealing who would make up their Mount Rushmore of white rappers. The latter struggled at first, however, per Complex.

"There's only like two white rappers. Who is there? Eminem? Who else?" he began. He proceeded to bring up Millyz before naming his final choice, Machine Gun Kelly or Yelawolf. Mase also gave the Beastie Boys an "honorable mention."

Cam'ron & Mase

As for Cam'ron, he agrees that Eminem is a shoo-in. His next pick was 3rd Bass, arguing that they managed to open doors for other white hip hop artists.

"I'm thinking about people who pushed the culture forward for white rappers in a time where white rappers really really wasn't being accepted," he said. "I have to go with 3rd Bass... They had the Black community when it was really hard for a white person to excel in the Black community."

Before finally settling on Mac Miller as his final pick, Cam briefly discussed Vanilla Ice. "He sold millions and millions of records, but n***as was like, 'Get the f*ck out of here'," he remembered.