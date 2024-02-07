Beastie Boys: Where Are They Now?

Beastie Boys, a pioneering Hip Hop group formed in New York in 1981, left a lasting mark on the music industry with their innovative blend of rap, punk, and funk. Comprising members Ad-Rock, MCA, and Mike D, the Beastie Boys achieved critical acclaim and commercial success. However, after the passing of MCA in 2012, the group disbanded. Since then, fans have been curious about the whereabouts and activities of the group’s members. Here’s what the members of Beastie Boys have been up to.

Beastie Boys: A Seamless Leap Into Hip Hop

Beastie Boys was formed in 1981 out of the members of the hardcore punk band The Young Aborigines. The group was created with members Diamond (Mike D), Kate Schellenbach, MCA, and John Berry, but when Berry left shortly after, he was replaced by Ad-Rock. Although the group started as a hardcore punk band, they later transitioned into Hip Hop. Subsequently, they became one of the first successful white rap groups. The group gained prominence in 1983 with their first Hip Hop single “Cooky Puss” which was a great success.

Throughout their career, the Beastie Boys released several critically acclaimed albums including Paul’s Boutique, Check Your Head, and License To Ill, among others. They experimented with sampling, live instrumentation, and socially conscious lyrics, earning praise for their musical innovation and cultural impact. ​The group won three Grammys and four VMAs throughout their active years. Beastie Boys was subsequently announced as an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, for the 2012 ceremony.

Members Mike D and Ad-Rock eventually released a memoir in 2018 titled Beastie Boys Book. It specifically recounts the events that occurred throughout the group’s history. The book was later adapted into a documentary two years later. While the Beastie Boys, as a performing and recording entity, have ended, their legacy lives on. This is particularly evident through their groundbreaking contributions to Hip Hop.

Ad-Rock

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 15: Adam Horowitz of the Beastie Boys is interviewed live on stage during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festival at the Austin Convention Center on March 15, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jim Bennett/WireImage)

Adam Keefe Horovitz, popularly known as Ad-Rock, joined the band in the early 1980s. He significantly contributed to the group’s transformation from a punk band to a pioneering force in Hip Hop. Known for his energetic and often humorous lyrical style, he helped shape the Beastie Boys’ eclectic fusion. Beyond his work with the group, however, Ad-Rock has been involved in many other musical and creative projects.

He has helped remix various tracks for other artists under the alias, 41 Small Stars. Furthermore, he has also explored acting, with roles in films such as Lost Angels, A Kiss Before Dying, and Golden Exits. In the aftermath of Adam Yauch’s (MCA) death, Ad-Rock went on to star as himself in the documentaries Bad Reputation and Beastie Boys Story. He married Kathleen Hanna in 2006, and the pair are still going strong.

Mike D

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Mike D of the Beastie Boys attend the 2014 Pioneer Works Village Fete Fundraiser at Dustin Yellin's Pioneer Works on May 4, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Michael Louis Diamond, also known as Mike D was a founding member of the Beastie Boys. He has since released remixed music, and also began working with the rock band, Portugal. He also hosted the Apple Music podcast The Echo Chamber from 2016 to 2022. In 1993, Diamond tied the knot with Tamra Davis, a director involved in film, television, and music videos. However, they have since undergone a legal separation. The couple shares two children, Davis Diamond and Skyler Diamond, who later collaborated to form the musical group known as Very Nice Person.

MCA

NEW YORK - MAY 02: Filmmaker and recording artist Adam Yauch speaks onstage at the Apple Soho store on May 2, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Adam Yauch, better known as MCA, was an American rapper, bassist, filmmaker, and founding member of the Beastie Boys. In addition to his musical endeavors, MCA established Oscilloscope Laboratories, an independent film production and distribution company in 2002. Under the company, he produced Bad Brains’ album, Build a Nation, and distributed Kelly Reichardt’s Wendy and Lucy as well as Lynne Ramsey’s We Need To Talk About Kevin. When the Beastie Boys were being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, MCA was sadly too sick to attend. However, his bandmates paid tribute to him and read a letter from him to the audience.

Tragically, he passed away on May 4, 2012, at the age of 47 from parotid cancer. His death marked the end of an era for the Beastie Boys. Moreover, his contributions to both the music industry and social activism are remembered and celebrated by fans worldwide. In memory of MCA, his bandmates and friends organized events like the annual Beastie Boys Book events. This has since celebrated the legacy of the group, and their impact on the culture.

