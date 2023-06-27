Ad-Rock, born Adam Horovitz, is an iconic figure in the landscape of hip-hop. As a member of the Beastie Boys, his distinctive style, characterized by a high-pitched, slightly nasal tone combined with inventive, clever wordplay, has left an indelible mark on the genre. The Beastie Boys broke barriers in the hip-hop scene, being one of the first successful white groups in a predominantly Black industry. They infused elements of punk rock and alternative music into their sound, creating a unique hybrid that many artists have since emulated. This article will explore rappers who have taken a leaf from Ad-Rock’s book, both in terms of vocal tone and genre-bending style.

Mike D

Firstly, it’s impossible not to mention Mike D, another member of the Beastie Boys. His style closely mirrors Ad-Rock’s, as they frequently interchanged verses and even lines within their songs. They shared a similar vocal tone and lyrical style, making them almost indistinguishable at times. Like Ad-Rock, Mike D brought a punk rock sensibility to his rap verses, making him a key player in the Beastie Boys’ unique sound.

Eminem, born Marshall Mathers, is arguably one of the most successful rappers in history. The comparisons between the two largely relate to their skill set and their shared history as white rappers in a predominantly Black industry. He’s among the rappers whose high-pitched, nasal delivery, particularly in his early work, draws clear parallels with Ad-Rock’s style. His lyrical content, while often darker and more controversial, shares the same clever wordplay and biting humor that characterized the Beastie Boys’ work.

Machine Gun Kelly, or MGK, emerged in the early 2010s into the rap scene. Throughout his career, his beat choices and general energy evidently showcased Beastie Boys’s influence. His recent shift towards punk rock-infused rap marks a clear homage to the genre-bending approach of Ad-Rock and his group. MGK’s vocal style, while not as high-pitched as Ad-Rock’s, shares the same energy and rebellious spirit.

Mac Miller, another white rapper who broke into the mainstream, shared some stylistic similarities with Ad-Rock. His laid-back, conversational tone, coupled with his clever lyrics and penchant for genre experimentation, showed clear influence from the Beastie Boys. While Mac’s style evolved significantly over his career, the echoes of Ad-Rock’s influence can be heard throughout his discography.

Conclusion/TLDR

The impact of Ad-Rock on the rap industry cannot be overstated. His unique vocal style and genre-bending approach to hip-hop have influenced a generation of rappers, from Eminem to Machine Gun Kelly. As we continue to see the evolution of hip-hop, it’s clear that Ad-Rock’s legacy will live on in the music of those he has inspired. The artists listed here are just a few examples of the wide-reaching impact of Ad-Rock and the Beastie Boys. They serve as testament to the lasting power of their music and the continuing influence they hold over the hip-hop scene.