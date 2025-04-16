Viral “White Rapper Mount Rushmore” Sparks Fierce Debate

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Eminem performs during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While some social media users believe the viral “White Rapper Mount Rushmore” is accurate, others are outraged.

Earlier this month, graphic designer Shawn Vandergriff took to Facebook to share an illustration that he called "The White rapper Mount Rushmore." The image features Eminem, Mac Miller, Paul Wall, and Russ. Unsurprisingly, the post quickly went viral and has since sparked a heated debate among social media users. While some users believe this to be an accurate lineup of the best white rappers to ever do it, others think the illustrator totally missed the mark.

"Eminem, Mac, and Paul are deserving. The culture fully loved and embraced them. Y’all can argue over the 4th spot. Respectfully, Beastie Boys should share it," one user claims. "The real white Mt Rushmore is Eminem Slim shady Marshall Mathers and mac miller," someone else writes. Others are arguing that artists like Aesop Rock, G-Eazy, Macklemore, Action Bronson, El-P, Vanilla Ice, and more should have made the cut.

Eminem Vs Azealia Banks

The vast majority of commenters agree that Eminem deserves his spot on the viral White Rapper Mount Rushmore. His influence is pretty undeniable, though of course, he does have his fair share of haters too. This includes Azealia Banks, who took to X last week to make it clear that she's definitely not a supporter. "Nobody wanna hear that school shooter music," she wrote. "This is hiphop, we don’t care or relate to white male anger and raps about wanting to kill your mother."

"'Stan' is legendary for its own reasons but Eminem is just always too disturbed," she continued. "One would think that at this point in his career he’d challenge himself to write even just ONE song that wasn’t about his mental illnesses. Eminem is always going to be that mad white guy nobody wanna f**k. When Eminem can make ONE a** shaker, and exhibit even 0.2 oz of sex appeal we can revisit. But vanilla ice was and is still the best white rapper of all time. Argue with ur mom."

