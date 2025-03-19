Eminem's Ex-Employee Faces Federal Charges After Allegedly Leaking Unreleased Music

Eminem performs on the super stage at Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
The news comes after Eminem suffered a massive leak of unreleased songs from throughout his career, earlier this year.

A former employee of Eminem is facing federal charges for the criminal infringement of a copyright and interstate transportation of stolen goods after allegedly stealing and selling unreleased music. According to a new report from WXYZ Detroit, the man, Joseph Strange, is being accused of selling leaked music from Eminem online. The news comes after Eminem suffered a massive leak, earlier this year.

The FBI became suspicious of Strange after another employee in Eminem’s studio in Ferndale found an image of a list of unreleased music online that matched one off of the rapper’s hard drives. They tipped off the authorities afterward. Strange worked for Eminem from 2007 through 2021 and was one of a handful of people who had access to the hard drive. Authorities claim he sold the music to a person with the alias “Doja Rat” for $50,000. When searching Strange's home, they allegedly found 12,000 audio files containing Eminem and his collaborators' music.

Eminem's Leaked Songs
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Eminem performs during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As for the leaks from earlier this year, they included tracks from throughout Eminem’s career. One song was a collaboration with Anderson .Paak & WESTSIDE BOOGIE while other songs featured production from Dr. Dre, Just Blaze, and more. "These leaked songs were studio efforts never meant for public consumption … demos, experiments and ideas that are dated and not relevant so many years later,” spokesperson Dennis Dennehy told Billboard at the time. “The latest in a line of unfinished material released against artists’ will and without their permission."

The leaked songs have been causing numerous headlines for Eminem. On one of the tracks, "Smack You," he disses both Suge Knight and Ja Rule. “I’m holding Suge responsible for the deaths of the two greatest rappers to ever grace the face of this planet,” he rapped. “If only the late, great Mr. Christopher Wallace could talk / He could tell you himself / I’m holding Suge responsible for the death of Ja Rule or anyone else down with Tha Row.”

