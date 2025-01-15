Eminem's Spokesperson Slams Song Leaks With Fiery Statement

BY Cole Blake 459 Views
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Eminem performs during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Eminem is not happy about the leaks.

Eminem's longtime spokesperson, Interscope Publicity Chief Dennis Dennehy, has addressed the recent leaks that hit the internet, earlier this week. In doing so, Dennehy condemned the leakers for sharing the unfinished material. It appears that Eminem isn't happy about the situation, despite excitement from fans.

“These leaked songs were studio efforts never meant for public consumption… demos, experiments and ideas that are dated and not relevant so many years later," he told XXL in a statement. "The latest in a line of unfinished material released against artists’ will and without their permission.”

Read More: Unreleased Eminem Songs Dating Back To 2005 Leak Online

Eminem Performs During Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Eminem performs on the super stage at Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. © Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images via Imagn Images

The leaks encompass a number of interesting songs that appear to date back as late as 2005. They include collaborations with Anderson .Paak & WESTSIDE BOOGIE as well as songs featuring production from Dr. Dre, Just Blaze, and more. One interesting track is an alternate version of Eminem's "Antichrist" from his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady. At one point on the song, he compares himself to Michael Jackson, rapping: “If I don’t stay a step ahead of Michael, I go psycho / He’s like an alter ego so where ever he goes, I go / Ain’t afraid to take it there, babies laying naked there, running around everywhere, wearing nothing but underwear / Yeah, I’m back more Neverland than I’ve ever been / Little boys 11, never been to the Netherlands / How’d you like to come and spend a day with Marshall Matthers? / Share some cotton candy, ice cream and Carmel apples."

Additionally, Eminem goes after Suge Knight and Ja Rule on the leaked track, "Smack You." "I'm holding Suge responsible for the death's of the two greatest rappers to ever grace the face of this planet," Eminem raps. "If only the late great mister Christopher Wallace could talk. He could tell you himself. I'm holding Suge responsible for the death of Ja Rule or anyone else down with the Row."

Read More: Eminem Destroys Suge Knight And Ja Rule In Leaked Diss "Smack You"

