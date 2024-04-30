Polo Perks, AyooLii Are Carefree On FearDorian-Produced "Ricky Eats Acid"

At the beginning of 2024 we introduced a new rapper to you via an Artists You Need To Check Out Right Now piece. It is a series we are running throughout the calendar year, introducing smaller names that we feel deserve recognition. One of the first to be shouted out was Milwaukee, Wisconsin rapper, AyooLii. He works alongside producer FearDorian quite often, and today he is teaming up with him once again. However, this is not an AyooLii exclusive track. "Ricky Eats Acid," is a single from Harlem, New York rapper Polo Perks (POLO PERKS <3 <3 <3)."

Like AyooLii, Polo Perks, makes trap rap with a bit of a hazy and laid-back approach. "Ricky Eats Acid" fits that description too, although the energy is higher this time around. Polo sports a husky cadence over the simple beat and looping, ghostly background vocals. This track follows up two 2023 collaborations for Perks and it is his first solo release since March of last year.

Listen To "Ricky Eats Acid" By Polo Perks, Ayoolii, & FearDorian

You can tell from the music video that the "ALLYNDALE DR" MC has a lot of fun making music. That is evident from the song's tone, but also from the music video. At the end, there is a blooper where he is laughing and goofing off with the background dancers. Be sure to support Polo Perks, AyooLii, and FearDorian and their new song with the link above.

Quotable Lyrics:

If a n**** play, he get whacked (G, whacked)

On the east (East)

Fifty for a grit, get ahead, b**** it's free cheese (B**** it's free cheese, dummy, hey)

Lil' b****, that's fifty for a gram

Think you broke, n****s heard what I'm sayin'

Get G's, buss it down, with my n****s from the set

