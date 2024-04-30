Drake Dethroned By Taylor Swift With Massive Album Streaming Record

Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, fulfilled the prophecy set out by Drake on his last Kendrick Lamar diss, "Taylor Made Freestyle." "Yeah, shout out to Taylor Swift, biggest gangster in the music game right now," he expressed on that cut. "You know, I moved my album when she dropped, I said that already. You know, she 'bout to milli' run through a Milly Rock on your head top, well... She got the whole pgLang on mute like that Beyoncé challenge. Y'all boys quiet for the weekend." As such, we assume it came as no surprise to Drizzy when he heard the news that the Pennsylvania superstar broke one of his biggest records.

Moreover, The Tortured Poets Department had the biggest ever streaming week for an album in the U.S. with 891 million first week streams, a record previously held by Drake's Scorpion in 2018 with 746 million. Taylor Swift's latest obviously debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with a staggering 2.61 million album-equivalent units sold, and this places the two in yet another tug of war when it comes to commercial records. What's more is that this wasn't the only notable hip-hop crossover record-breaker, as she and Jay-Z are now tied for the most chart-topping albums by a solo artist with 14 each. The only artists that have more of these are The Beatles with 19 No. 1 projects.

Of course, this is all pretty ironic but very much unsurprising given how Drake roped Taylor Swift into his Kendrick Lamar beef, something that we don't even know if she cares about or not. Elsewhere, though, he had other big things to celebrate when it comes to his discography. The Toronto creative recently commemorated Views' eighth anniversary, an album that took him to the next commercial level and that has kept his foot on that gas pedal ever since. With standouts like "Weston Road Flows," "Still Here," "Redemption," "Feel No Ways," and more, it's no wonder some OVO fans hold it in such high regard.

Meanwhile, Drizzy is daring to do what other artists won't by talking about Taylor Swift so openly. After all, MGK recently avoided answering a question about her because he didn't want any "smoke" with Swifties. We'll see whether the fanbase or their fav ever takes a strong stance on Drake's Kendrick Lamar beef. Talk about bad blood...

