MGK Avoids Taylor Swift Question Because He Doesn't Want "Smoke" With Swifties

MGK has spent most of his career battling other artists. He's aimed confrontational bars at the likes of Jack Harlow, G-Eazy, and most famously, Eminem. He hasn't always come out on top (most fans think Eminem took his head off), but that's beside the point. The bottom line is that he's shown a willingness to get in the ring when he has an issue with someone. It may be due of this reputation that MGK clarified he has no problem with Taylor Swift. The rapper-turned-rock star stated, unequivocally, that he doesn't want to suffer the ire of "Swifties."

The topic came about during a recent episode of the YouTube series First We Feast. MGK and Trippie Redd took turns giving each other difficult prompts, and the former got a doozy involving Swift. Redd dared MGK to name three negative things about the "Antihero" singer. "You offered to pay $1 million if Travis Kelce would come play for the Cleveland Browns," the rapper noted. "Burn that bridge by saying three mean things about Taylor Swift." MGK immediately rejected the prompt, despite Redd's teasing. "Jesus Christ, I just — bro, she’s very nice," MGK asserted. "She’s very, very nice."

MGK Claimed That Taylor Swift Is A "Saint"

Redd's teasing continued, which spurred MGK to state his reasoning. "Ladies and gentleman," he stated. You've got to be out of your muthaf**king mind if you think I want any smoke with that fanbase." MGK's unadulterated support continued: "Also, Taylor is a saint and she's very nice to me." MGK's fandom is not surprising, given that he was pictured partying alongside Swift and Kelce at the Super Bowl. The "Tickets to My Downfall" singer was also seen attending Swift's "Eras Tour" in August 2023.

MGK and Trippie Redd recently dropped the collab EP Genre: Sadboy. The former made his name in the world of pop-punk over the last couple years, but he recently told Audacy that he's going to be returning to rap music. "I'm going to make a rap album for myself," he announced. "For no other reason, no point to prove, no chip on my shoulder… If I keep doing things to prove things to people, I'm going to, one, drive myself crazy and, two, not make a good product."

