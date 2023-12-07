Travis Kelce Jersey Sells For $37K At Auction Amid Taylor Swift Romance

A jersey worn by Travis Kelce during a 2019 game in Mexico City has been sold at auction for $37K. "This is an all-time record for a Travis Kelce game-used item. He has always been popular but the success of the Chiefs, as well as the publicity he's gotten around his relationship with Taylor Swift, has added to his popularity and awareness among collectors," Goldin Auctions owner Ken Goldin told TMZ.

The news comes a day after Swift spoke at length about her relationship with Kelce in her interview with TIME after being named the magazine's Person of the Year. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew. Which, I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” Swift said.

While $37K is a decent amount of money, what about $500K? That's how much Machine Gun Kelly offered Kelce to join the Browns. “I’m sure you get asked this question behind closed doors a lot, but I would be remiss if due to the nature of our friendship and just as a Clevelander if I did not insert this question personally. I will give you $500,000 cash upon arrival just for shopping or whatever you want. As well as matching that same amount as a donation to both of our high schools — both Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights — as well as everyday breakfast and coffee delivery from my restaurant, if you would just come home and put on these colors right here. Come on home, Trav! Come home, put these colors on and rock the city," MGK said while calling into New Heights.

Kelce is originally from Ohio, being born in Westlake and playing high school football in nearby Cleveland Heights. Furthermore, Kelce stayed in-state for college, playing four years at Cincinnati before leaving for the NFL. When responding to MGK's request, Kelce referred to the Browns as "the original dream". However, given that Kelce is currently in the middle of a $57 million contract with the Chiefs, it's unlikely that $500,000 is going to cut it.

