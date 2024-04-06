RiTchie Delivers His Abstract Debut "Triple Digits [112]"

With the unfortunate passing of Injury Reserve talent Stepa J. Groggs back in 2020, the alternative trio was sadly split up. After some assuredly hard thinking and tough conversations, rapper RiTchie and producer Parker Corey decided to close that chapter of their musical careers in solidarity. That happened back in July of 2023 and the now duo is referred to as By Storm. With this new regime in place, it means new music. RiTchie has been hard at work with that task since last summer, and now we have his debut album Triple Digits [112].

RiTchie gave us our first of the release back in February with "RiTchie Valens." Then, just about two weeks later, he would collaborate with the equally fun Amine for "Dizzy." Finally, he would deliver one last look into in the album with the hallucinating and abstract track "Looping." The latter adjective is exactly how we would describe this entire listening experience.

Listen To Triple Digits [112] By RiTchie

But it is very on brand with RiTchie and everything By Storm is about. That is unorthodox ideas, flows, beats, and all of the above. With all of these different soundscapes you would think a lot of hands would be all over this project. However, the opposite is true, as Triple Digits has a total of nine producers, including RiTchie and Parker, as well as just 10 writers. It might sound all over the place on the surface, but the album comes together seamlessly.

Triple Digits [112] Tracklist:

Wings [Intro] WYTD?!?! RiTchie Valens The Keepers Only You Triple Digits [112] Dizzy (feat. Amine) Looping Your Worst Nightmare How?! (feat. Niontay) Get A Fade The Thing (feat. Quelle Chris) 5onthe. [Credits]

