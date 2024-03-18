RiTchie Delivers Experimental "Looping" Single Ahead Of Debut LP

Former Injury Reserve now By Storm rapper RiTchie continues to embark on his solo career journey with "Looping." This is now the third single for the Tempe, Arizona native's debut album Triple Digits [112]. It slated for an April 5 release date, which is about three weeks away. Hip-hop fans were treated to RiTchie's first-ever solo song of his career about one month ago. "RiTchie Valens" is one heck of a listening experience with auto-tuned background vocals that will transport you to another world. However, this type of unorthodox rapping is something that listeners have come to expect from him, as well as the Injury Reserve group. This was addressed by RiTchie on his Instagram, according to Stereogum.

He talked about how these expectations to deliver left field material were a little "intimidating and defeating" at times. However, RiTchie is continuing to grow more and more comfortable with each drop. "What started as a personal outlet to release these mental barriers, ended up with me having some fun music I felt comfortable, then confident, and now excited to put out there in the world while me and Parker continue to work on the first By Storm record."

It is great to hear that from RiTchie because he will soon be taking Triple Digits [112] on a worldwide tour starting in early April. As we mentioned, "Looping" is the third taster from the album with "Dizzy" featuring Amine being the previous release. However, this latest offering may be the most out-there track of them all with a very loose structure that almost comes across as spoken word, rather than rapping. Be sure to check it out above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Looping," by RiTchie? What is your favorite element of the song and why? Is this the strongest track so far to preview the debut? Does this get you excited for Lucas' upcoming album Triple Digits [112]? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding RiTchie. Finally, stay with us for everything the most informative song posts throughout the week.

