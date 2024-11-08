Lancey Foux Links With Underground UK Acts Fimiguerrero & Len For Joint LP "Conglomerate"

There are some otherworldly and truly creative beats on this tape.

If that's true, it makes sense because Lancey is not on this album nowhere near as much as the unofficial tandem. This body of work is here to feature Fimi and Len, and hopefully, this will be there coming out party. It's certainly possible for that to be true because these two are a blast to listen to. The lyrical content may not be strong, but most hip-hop fans know that isn't drill's MO. The chemistry and colorful beats are where this project thrives and its clear from the ethereal and dark opener "Blackbirds." There are so many other great examples of taking the production in all sorts of directions, so check it out below.

If you thought Lancey Foux was the guy in the underground UK drill scene, CONGLOMERATE is here to showcase some other acts on the rise . The highly versatile rapper and singer is working Fimiguerrero and Len, two extremely energetic talents that have come up with each other. Since 2019, both of them have proven to be as equally ambitious as Lancey. That's especially true when it comes to expanding what listeners can come to expect from the subgenre. According to some fan discourse online, CONGLOMERATE was allegedly supposed to be a joint release between Fimiguerrero and Len.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.