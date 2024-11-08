Lancey Foux Links With Underground UK Acts Fimiguerrero & Len For Joint LP "Conglomerate"

If you thought Lancey Foux was the guy in the underground UK drill scene, CONGLOMERATE is here to showcase some other acts on the rise. The highly versatile rapper and singer is working Fimiguerrero and Len, two extremely energetic talents that have come up with each other. Since 2019, both of them have proven to be as equally ambitious as Lancey. That's especially true when it comes to expanding what listeners can come to expect from the subgenre. According to some fan discourse online, CONGLOMERATE was allegedly supposed to be a joint release between Fimiguerrero and Len.
If that's true, it makes sense because Lancey is not on this album nowhere near as much as the unofficial tandem. This body of work is here to feature Fimi and Len, and hopefully, this will be there coming out party. It's certainly possible for that to be true because these two are a blast to listen to. The lyrical content may not be strong, but most hip-hop fans know that isn't drill's MO. The chemistry and colorful beats are where this project thrives and its clear from the ethereal and dark opener "Blackbirds." There are so many other great examples of taking the production in all sorts of directions, so check it out below.
Conglomerate - Fimiguerrero, Len, & Lancey Foux
CONGLOMERATE Tracklist:
- Blackbirds with Lancey Foux, Fimiguerrero, Len
- Kerosene with Fimiguerrero, Len
- After Life with Len, Fimiguerrero
- How High with Lancey Foux, Len
- Excuse My French with Fimiguerrero, Len
- Spanish Guitar with Lancey Foux, Fimiguerrero
- Osbatt with Fimiguerrero, Lancey Foux, Len
- Wet Mouth with Fimiguerrero, Len
- Silhouette with Len, Fimiguerrero
- All My Cards with Lancey Foux, Len, Fimiguerrero
- Ankle Lock with Lancey Foux, Fimiguerrero, Len
- Midas Touch with Len, Fimiguerrero
- Ozempic with Fimiguerrero, Len