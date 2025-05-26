UK Rapper Len Drops Fun New Single "all me"

Len is a budding rapper from the United Kingdom. The rapper, who's collaborated with peers such as Fimiguerrero and Lancey Foux, fuses darker trap sounds with Afrobeats and other aesthetics. He's built a solid listener base, amassing over 380,000 monthly Spotify listeners and several songs with over a million plays. His last album Conglomerate, a collaborative effort between he and the other two aforementioned rappers, released last November.

Len seems to be back on his solo journey, this time with a new track called "all me." "all me" sounds like some of the other music coming out of the new UK camp, namely Lancey Foux. The rapper delivers some witty lyrics about being with a girl and the escapades they've ended up on (under my baby skirt, I see she wearing nothin' / almost put me in a coffin like Robitussin). His delivery is charismatic but lowkey and the video matches the energy of the track.

Len has started teasing a new album on his Instagram account. At the moment, fans do not have a title for the forthcoming project. However, one can assume that he's going to be back with something fairly soon. He's also dropped the singles "pinktesla" and "see gbedu" this year, so the output certainly feels like a bit of a rollout. Fans will have to wait a while longer for him to formally announce a new album, but it certainly seems to be on the way. Take a listen to "all me" down below.

Len - "all me"

Quotable Lyrics: