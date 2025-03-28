News
Songs
BNYX & Len Deliver Their Anticipated Club Banger "Where You Been"
You may remember Len from the Lancey Foux and Fimiguerrero collab album last year. He's now working with a superstar in BNYX.
By
Zachary Horvath
March 28, 2025
