Len Delivers Elastic Vocal Performance On "see gbedu"

BY Zachary Horvath 142 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lenlen
Len is finally getting close to dropping his next solo album rumored to be titled "goldenboy." Further details remain scarce for now though.

Len believes he's the next goldenboy and the proof of his confidence comes on his new track, "see gbedu." Named in relation to a common drum used in Yoruba music, the UK rapper is showing to love to his Afrobeats roots with this one. The rhythm is evident from the beginning, and it makes you want to get active on the dancefloor.

He uses the title to cleverly talk about getting freaky with the ladies. "She freaky, I would never thunk it (Hey) / Hit her from the top like a drum kit (C'mon) / See gbedu, gbedu, gbedu (Hey, hey)." The pace that Len has on this track is also a treat as he opts for a rapid-fire tempo.

This track has all the makings of an outdoor summer party banger. Hopefully, there will be more cuts like it on goldenboy, which we alluded to earlier. It's his next solo LP and will be a follow up to COBALT: SOMUCHMoRE.

Len adds to the excitement of the record on "see gbedu" as well during the intro. Someone on the track is demanding that he drop the LP, which all but confirms that the end is near. "Len, I have a message for you, bro / See, you're—, you're actually like testing my patience, bro / When is the album coming? (Yes sir)."

Unfortunately, we don't have that information at our disposal. But we are going to predict a late May or June release. For now, listen to "see gbedu" and all of the other tracks from the forthcoming record we have covered.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar "GNX" Full Credits: SZA, Mustard, Roddy Ricch & More

Len "see gbedu"

Quotable Lyrics:

She special, and I want to settle (Uh-huh)
She want me, meet me at the restroom (C'mon)
And your waist, e sweet, kolomental (Ah)
If I miss you, what's the issue? (Hol' on, what's the issue, what's the issue?)
When you twist and reverse, a rendezvous

Read More: Quando Rondo On New Album, Streamers & 50 Cent

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 53.8K
bnyx Songs BNYX & Len Deliver Their Anticipated Club Banger "Where You Been" 1045
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.5K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 3.5K