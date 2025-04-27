Len Delivers Elastic Vocal Performance On "see gbedu"

Len is finally getting close to dropping his next solo album rumored to be titled "goldenboy." Further details remain scarce for now though.

Len adds to the excitement of the record on "see gbedu" as well during the intro. Someone on the track is demanding that he drop the LP, which all but confirms that the end is near. "Len, I have a message for you, bro / See, you're—, you're actually like testing my patience, bro / When is the album coming? (Yes sir)."

Len believes he's the next goldenboy and the proof of his confidence comes on his new track, "see gbedu." Named in relation to a common drum used in Yoruba music, the UK rapper is showing to love to his Afrobeats roots with this one. The rhythm is evident from the beginning, and it makes you want to get active on the dancefloor.

