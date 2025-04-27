Len Delivers Elastic Vocal Performance On "see gbedu"

Len believes he's the next goldenboy and the proof of his confidence comes on his new track, "see gbedu." Named in relation to a common drum used in Yoruba music, the UK rapper is showing to love to his Afrobeats roots with this one. The rhythm is evident from the beginning, and it makes you want to get active on the dancefloor.
He uses the title to cleverly talk about getting freaky with the ladies. "She freaky, I would never thunk it (Hey) / Hit her from the top like a drum kit (C'mon) / See gbedu, gbedu, gbedu (Hey, hey)." The pace that Len has on this track is also a treat as he opts for a rapid-fire tempo.
This track has all the makings of an outdoor summer party banger. Hopefully, there will be more cuts like it on goldenboy, which we alluded to earlier. It's his next solo LP and will be a follow up to COBALT: SOMUCHMoRE.
Len adds to the excitement of the record on "see gbedu" as well during the intro. Someone on the track is demanding that he drop the LP, which all but confirms that the end is near. "Len, I have a message for you, bro / See, you're—, you're actually like testing my patience, bro / When is the album coming? (Yes sir)."
Unfortunately, we don't have that information at our disposal. But we are going to predict a late May or June release. For now, listen to "see gbedu" and all of the other tracks from the forthcoming record we have covered.
Len "see gbedu"
Quotable Lyrics:
She special, and I want to settle (Uh-huh)
She want me, meet me at the restroom (C'mon)
And your waist, e sweet, kolomental (Ah)
If I miss you, what's the issue? (Hol' on, what's the issue, what's the issue?)
When you twist and reverse, a rendezvous