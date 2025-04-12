Len, S5, & omgronin Collide For Rambunctious Banger "RVD"

Lostboys is a UK rap collective based in Nottingham, UK with rappers like S5, Len, and more on/affiliated with the roster since 2019.

Eddz and Fez, the two dudes who made this possible, have actually gone back even further. They grew their relationship while being in another rap posse called 0115. They were, "One of the biggest rap groups to come from Nottingham," Lostboys member Chef said. Now, after several years, their debut single is here and its loud, in-your-face fun. "RVD," which is produced by omgronin, sort of grabs from the late Pop Smoke , especially in the delivery department. Of course, it's still a UK drill cut at heart. But Len and S5's cold and husky flows feel like a nod to the NY pioneer. Where they go from here will be very interesting, though. From what we can see, no plans for an album or mixtape have not yet been revealed. Hopefully, we get that because we are loving the chemistry between these three UK talents.

WWE wrestler Rob Van Dam would be proud of the energy levels of this new Len, S5, and omgronin track, "RVD." This is the first release from the Nottingham, UK rap collective, Lostboys. Initially founded back sometime in the late 2010s per Hypebeast, one of two MCs on this single, S5, has been with them since its inception. He absolutely loves being a part of this movement telling the outlet back then, "If I actually fell out with these men, I don’t have a clue where I’d go. This is all I know – I wake up, eat, sleep Lostboys. This is all tatted on us – if I fall out with these guys, I’d have to chop my arm off," he said matter-of-factly.

