BNYX & Len Deliver Their Anticipated Club Banger "Where You Been"

UK rap has a lot of exciting artists right now. Of course, the ones folks know are Dave, Central Cee, Skepta, and even Stormzy. However, Len is quickly rising up the ladder as one of the next names to know. He's one of the more adventurous talents the country has to offer. That's because he likes to venture outside of the more common subsets in drill and grime. Len has been incorporating Afrobeats rhythms into his music pretty consistently and that's the same on this new track, "Where You Been."
It's ready for the outdoor nightclubs with its sexy and groovy bass line. It encourages you to rock those hips and let the music take you where it wants. For Len, that's right up against a woman's curvy body that he can't seem to get enough of. "You told me that you got a man, my bad, I don't remember him (Fah, fah, fah, fah) / I met you, an angel, it must be a sign, you must be heaven sent (Shwoo)," he raps at blistering speed. This undeniable rhythm is brought to you by BNYX who's also credited as a feature. This track was actually meant for Benji Blue Bills, but Len (and the fans) were adamant in getting this done. We are here and it's one heck of a time.
BNYX & Len "Where You Been"
Quotable Lyrics:
The way that your body go up and down like the BTC (Like the BTC, hey, hey, hey)
She asked me a question, she said, "Len, what do you see in me?" (Yes sir, I said, "Me")
In love with the shape of your leg, oh (Uh, woah)
A demon when you wear stiletto (Wow, huh)
Brown skin like a Cornetto (Brown skin)
I've been looking for you, where you been? (Ayy)