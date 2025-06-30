Len has been on his grind since the start of the 2020's decade. Steadily, the UK rapper has built a larger and larger fan base through his solo work and his recent collab project, CONGLOMERATE. There, he teamed up with underground talents such as Lancey Foux and Fimiguerrero.
The tape scored him some streaming smashes such as "Osbatt," "Excuse My French," "Blackbirds," and more. But Len is showing that he's much more than a feature or that he can only thrive with others around him.
He's been building a lot of excitement for his upcoming project goldenboy. Len has been teasing it since the start of 2025 with now five consecutive tracks. They include "pinktesla," "Where You Been" with BNYX, "see gbedu," "all me," and now "what's the budget?"
It's a very brag-heavy track as Len talks about how he's different than his competition. "She throw it back, baby, slow your roll / I can't check the time, got a wrist too bright / I don't chill with swine, so, you know / These n****s can't hold me back, these n****s can't hold me back, huh."
Len brings raps with a cool and collected delivery which further displays just how confident he is in himself. A release date for goldenboy continues to elude fans at the moment. But with five singles out, we are sure an announcement will be coming soon.
For now, check out "what's the budget?" below.
Len "what's the budget?"
Quotable Lyrics:
What's the budget, see the numbers? They ain't budging
Gyal, wanna shake it, twist it and bruck it, want me to bump it?
Old school tricks, said she wanna feel young
This pipe gon'–, gon' come with a budget
I'm countin' up money, you countin' up comments
When I'm in the station, no comment